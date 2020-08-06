Newton Emerson: Stormont was not the centre of John Hume’s vision
The North-South Ministerial Council is where he hoped the future would be built
John Hume entered politics in the 1960s with the intention of building a nationalist parliamentary opposition, reforming Stormont from the inside along Westminster lines – something unionists today would welcome unreservedly. Videograb: PA
It is fitting that the North-South Ministerial Council reconvened in Dublin Castle last Friday for its first full meeting since November 2016.
Of all the institutions of the Belfast Agreement, the council most closely reflects John Hume’s vision. Stormont is the least relevant in this respect, despite its prominence in how the peace process is judged.