Newton Emerson: Stormont unlikely to return without a radical redesign

Focus should be less on changing rules and more on driving new dynamics between parties

Newton Emerson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: he said he wanted an end to the Northern Assembly’s designation system where members must declare themselves ‘unionist’, ‘nationalist’ or ‘other’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: he said he wanted an end to the Northern Assembly’s designation system where members must declare themselves ‘unionist’, ‘nationalist’ or ‘other’

In these momentous days it is easy to miss significant developments. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar should have garnered more attention last week when he stood up in the Dáil and demanded the end of mandatory powersharing in Northern Ireland.

Responding to a question from Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who called for a “redesign” of Stormont’s “mandatory coalition arrangements”, Varadkar did not agree directly but said he wanted an end to the Northern Assembly’s designation system where members must declare themselves “unionist”, “nationalist” or “other”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.