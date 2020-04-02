Newton Emerson: Stormont must agree to disagree for powersharing to survive crisis
Different approaches to testing North and Republic will cause political tension
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at a media briefing on Covid-19 at Stormont. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire
Perhaps the Northern Ireland Executive, like the US Supreme Court, should publish majority and dissenting opinions.
This is a serious suggestion. Even in normal times there would be obvious issues with a coalition comprising all five of Stormont’s main parties and 84 of its 90 Assembly members. How realistic is it to expect them to agree on everything? Where is opposition and scrutiny to come from?