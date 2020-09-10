Newton Emerson: State aid is the next sea border

London seeks to push North as far away as possible to try to keep EU rules at bay

Newton Emerson

First Minister Arlene Foster: The North could be largely locked out of the UK’s new industrial policy and find logic points to co-ordination with the Republic. Photograph: William Cherry/Presseye

First Minister Arlene Foster: The North could be largely locked out of the UK’s new industrial policy and find logic points to co-ordination with the Republic. Photograph: William Cherry/Presseye

It is obvious now even to the DUP that Boris Johnson’s government will always choose its vision of Brexit over Northern Ireland’s place in the union.

Hence the unionist party’s cool response to the latest Conservative onslaught against the Withdrawal Agreement and its protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.