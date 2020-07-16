Newton Emerson: Socially distanced Twelfth saw Orange Order finally ditch the rabble

Organisation does not organise bonfires, put up flags or run flute bands but has struggled to disassociate itself from these practices

Newton Emerson

In Northern Ireland 248 bands marched in their areas for the 12 July celebrations. This year the celebrations were subdued as people adhered to Covid-19 guidance, which only allows for up to 30 people to congregate. Video: Freya McClements

It has been the least bad Twelfth of July in living memory, thanks to celebrations being largely cancelled – something that has never happened voluntarily before in the tradition’s 224 history, apart from during both world wars.

The Orange Order was banned in the mid-19th century, but of course this did not last or prevent trouble.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.