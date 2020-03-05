Newton Emerson: Sinn Féin will not be told what to call the Republic
Twenty years of governing without saying Northern Ireland shows party is not about to change
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. ‘The party will settle on its own term for the State, or qualify its use of the official term, then wait for inflation to catch up with everyone else.’ Photograph: Tom Honan
Leo Varadkar is on a hiding to nothing complaining that Sinn Féin will not call the Irish State by its proper name.
Writing in a Sunday newspaper last weekend, the Taoiseach said references to the “Free State” and the “Southern State” are like “burning a tricolour before our eyes”.