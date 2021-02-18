Newton Emerson: Shared equity no use in NI and will not work in Republic
Better British ideas are available to copy that would not push up property prices
Under the Republic’s shared-equity housing scheme, a first-time buyer of a new-build home can ask the State to take up to a 30 per cent stake in the property. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
The Republic’s shared-equity housing scheme has not even started and already it has rendered the laws of economics too offensive to mention.
Under the scheme, part of the new Affordable Housing Bill, a first-time buyer of a new-build home can ask the State to take up to a 30 per cent stake in the property.