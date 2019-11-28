Newton Emerson: Road to united Ireland is via united North

Reconciliation is plainly envisaged in the Belfast Agreement as preceding unity

Newton Emerson

Hands Across the Divide sculpture in Derry: the involvement of unionists in a unity debate, while desirable, cannot be a precondition. Photograph: Getty

Hands Across the Divide sculpture in Derry: the involvement of unionists in a unity debate, while desirable, cannot be a precondition. Photograph: Getty

Leo Varadkar has done nobody any favours with his latest pronouncements on a united Ireland.

Responding to Sinn Féin and Labour questions in the Dáil last Tuesday, the Taoiseach said he would not rule out a citizens’ assembly on unification “at the right point in time” but he questioned if it would be a valid exercise without unionists, who would be unlikely to attend.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.