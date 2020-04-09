Newton Emerson: Republic does not appear to take its all-Ireland promises seriously

Stormont parties may soon want Dublin to put a bit more of its money where its mouth is

Newton Emerson

The M1 motorway Border area between Dundalk and Newry. The New Decade, New Approach deal promised £75m over three years from the Republic for a cross-Border dual carriageway. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Stormont passed a one year budget last week, the first time it has managed to do so since 2015. The budget’s £13.5 billion of direct current and capital spending lists a single contribution from the Republic of Ireland, of £9.2 million for a cross-Border road.

Obviously, this is not a great time to be reminding the neighbours they have promised more. But the threads of this story continue to play out and come together. A functioning Stormont is one of the few positive features of the moment and nothing epitomises it like passing a budget in the midst of an economically calamitous epidemic.

