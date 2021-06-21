Newton Emerson: Poots’s big mistake was to move too fast
Donaldson can carve himself three months to have a firm conversation with his party
Pace yourself: Jeffrey Donaldson must play for time if he becomes next DUP leader. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
It only makes sense in relative terms to talk of “liberal” and “conservative” factions of the DUP. It might seem to make no sense after the ousting of conservative leader Edwin Poots, apparently for being too liberal on Irish language legislation and sharing power with Sinn Féin.
So instead of liberal versus conservative, think of the DUP’s divide as fast versus slow. Poots was caught in a cycle of weakening authority driving him to reckless haste.