Newton Emerson: Orange Order can lock down Twelfth for good

The socially distanced Twelfth enabled the respectable side to finally ditch the rabble

Newton Emerson

Orangeman Randy Davidson celebrating the Twelfth at home, where he is isolating. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Orangeman Randy Davidson celebrating the Twelfth at home, where he is isolating. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It has been the least bad Twelfth of July in living memory, thanks to celebrations being largely cancelled – something that has never happened voluntarily before in the tradition’s 224 history, apart from during both world wars.

The Orange Order was banned in the mid-19th century, but of course this did not last or prevent trouble.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.