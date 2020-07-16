Newton Emerson: Orange Order can lock down Twelfth for good
The socially distanced Twelfth enabled the respectable side to finally ditch the rabble
Orangeman Randy Davidson celebrating the Twelfth at home, where he is isolating. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
It has been the least bad Twelfth of July in living memory, thanks to celebrations being largely cancelled – something that has never happened voluntarily before in the tradition’s 224 history, apart from during both world wars.
The Orange Order was banned in the mid-19th century, but of course this did not last or prevent trouble.