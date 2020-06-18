Newton Emerson: Northern Irish Greens’ fingerprints all over programme for government
Their support will be crucial in getting the deal over the line with party members
Clare Bailey, leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, with her southern counterpart, Eamon Ryan, centre, and Irish Times political editor Pat Leahy, left. Photograph: Tom Honan.
You can get a good idea of what the Green Party has obtained in the draft programme for government by comparing it with April’s draft deal between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
The “shared island” section in both documents is of most interest to those of us in the North, especially where it is has been added to by the Greens, the only all-Ireland party in this proposed Irish government.