Newton Emerson: Northern Ireland wants to believe in the Chuckle Sisters
Even two metres apart Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill are a credible double act
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at the Stormont daily press update to the Covid-19 crisis on Monday. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye/PA
Cometh the hour, cometh the women.
After last week’s disagreement over school closures in the North, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have established a double act that already feels like a political institution. Even in these dark hours there is comedy in both having to appear together two metres apart. It lends visual credibility to a partnership that might otherwise still look forced.