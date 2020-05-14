Newton Emerson: North’s lockdown exit plan marks a big leap by Sinn Féin
SF-DUP truce at Stormont will come under pressure as pandemic measures are eased
First Minister Arlene Foster (R) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at Stormont on May 7th. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Stormont’s lockdown exit plan represents the culmination of a truce between Sinn Féin and the DUP. This is a good thing and certainly better than another collapse of devolution. However, it is not without its problems.
The Stormont plan looks similar to the Republic’s, comprising five exit stages. But the details are different: museums will open at stage three in the North and stage four in the South; cafes will open at stage three in the South and stage five in the North.