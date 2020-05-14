Stormont’s lockdown exit plan represents the culmination of a truce between Sinn Féin and the DUP. This is a good thing and certainly better than another collapse of devolution. However, it is not without its problems.

The Stormont plan looks similar to the Republic’s, comprising five exit stages. But the details are different: museums will open at stage three in the North and stage four in the South; cafes will open at stage three in the South and stage five in the North.