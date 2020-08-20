Newton Emerson: North’s grading mess shows pointlessness of GCSEs

Ditching exams at 16 could let Northern Ireland transform its faltering school system

Newton Emerson

(L to R) Kylie McComb, Kathleen Malone, and Ruben Hughes protest in Belfast over grading by algorithm on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

(L to R) Kylie McComb, Kathleen Malone, and Ruben Hughes protest in Belfast over grading by algorithm on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

It feels as if all the long-denied problems with Northern Ireland’s education system have suddenly come to a head.

Attempting to calculate A-level results by algorithm has emphasised social divisions in school achievement, which are worse in the North than in any other part of the UK.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.