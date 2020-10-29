Newton Emerson: Money talks and waffle walks in Shared Island initiative

Money is the underappreciated element in the Taoiseach’s Shared Island initiative. Attention has focused instead on a Border poll, with debate steered into the sort of binary terms the shared-island approach is meant to avoid.

There is not as much of a difference on this between both sides as at least one side is trying to pretend. At the initiative’s launch last week, Micheál Martin said a poll was not on his Government’s agenda for the next five years. During the general election campaign, Sinn Féin dropped its demand for a poll within five years as a condition of entering coalition. Five years is, of course, the maximum period an Irish government can rule out anything.