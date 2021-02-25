Newton Emerson: Minding the cross-Border vaccine gap
Restriction differences between North and South set to dwindle as roadmap appears
Belfast: It will not be necessary to seal the Border to stop infected hordes of southerners returning from northern pubs, cinemas and hotels.
The Northern Ireland executive is due to reveal its roadmap out of lockdown on Thursday.
The announcement will be several hours late if precedent is any guide and several days late if the DUP decides to have an argument over reopening schools.