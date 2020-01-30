Newton Emerson: Mind your language – unionists are now a race
Ulster Scots win in Stormont deal could be considered preparation for defeat
DUP leader Arlene Foster. ‘Rather than unionism losing a constitutional argument and fading away, the DUP might foresee itself as leading a permanent ethnic minority bloc.’ Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images
There were audible groans from the studio audience last Friday night when Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy announced the following week’s guest would be DUP leader Arlene Foster.
For the moment, groaning at unionists is merely political hostility, but might it soon count as a racial incident?