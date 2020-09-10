Newton Emerson: London seeks to push North away to try to keep EU rules at bay
Boris Johnson’s government will always choose its vision of Brexit over North’s place in union
First Minister Arlene Foster: The North could be largely locked out of the UK’s new industrial policy and find logic points to co-ordination with the Republic. Photograph: William Cherry/Presseye
It is obvious now even to the DUP that Boris Johnson’s government will always choose its vision of Brexit over Northern Ireland’s place in the union.
Hence the unionist party’s cool response to the latest Conservative onslaught against the Withdrawal Agreement and its protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.