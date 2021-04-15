Newton Emerson: London and Dublin are making a problem of a solution
‘Totality of relationships’ body is being turned into a controversy of its own right
Four years ago, Dublin and London took an institution meant to solve problems and turned it into a controversy in its own right. Now this is happening again.
The ponderously-titled British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) is the primary east-west or strand three institution of the Belfast Agreement and its overarching body, tasked with managing “the totality of relationships”.