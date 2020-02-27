Newton Emerson: Letting IRA exist just enough to not exist continues to taint politics
Report saying army council has influence over Sinn Féin came about as way to prevent collapse of Stormont
Some are asking why Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the 2015 report when asked by a journalist, instead of saying ‘no comment’. His northern counterpart tried that and only made matters worse. File photograph: Crispin Rodwell
Debate in the Republic on Sinn Féin’s connection to the IRA has centred around a 2015 PSNI and MI5 report.
This is darkly ironic, once the provenance of that report is understood.