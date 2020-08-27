Newton Emerson: Ireland, North and South, will miss Phil Hogan’s voice on Brexit
EU trade commissioner had shown he was able to see the issue on an Irish and British scale
Phil Hogan: it would be a mistake to think unionists or the UK government were enjoying his troubles and now his departure. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
Last September, on the day he was appointed European trade commissioner, Phil Hogan made an ingenious suggestion.
A new all-Ireland oversight body could be set up to manage the Brexit backstop through “the North-South dimension in the context of the Good Friday agreement”, he told a press conference.