Newton Emerson: Impact for Ireland of UK-Australia deal goes far beyond food
Irish people will be torn between European and English-speaking worlds
British PM Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during their bilateral meeting in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg
The most significant aspect of the new UK-Australia trade deal is not its phasing out of tariffs on goods but its creation of new visas for people.
British and Australian adults up to the age of 35 will acquire a three-year right to work in each other’s countries.