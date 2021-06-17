Newton Emerson: Impact for Ireland of UK-Australia deal goes far beyond food

Irish people will be torn between European and English-speaking worlds

Newton Emerson

British PM Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during their bilateral meeting in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

British PM Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during their bilateral meeting in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

The most significant aspect of the new UK-Australia trade deal is not its phasing out of tariffs on goods but its creation of new visas for people.

British and Australian adults up to the age of 35 will acquire a three-year right to work in each other’s countries.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.