Newton Emerson: If you thought ‘cash for ash’ was bad, wait for ‘bung for dung’
Looming over efforts to reboot Stormont is a scandal uncannily similar to RHI, but worse
The biogas scheme was mainly implemented under Sinn Féin ministers, but DUP ministers were also involved. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
What hope there is for politics in Northern Ireland this year is premised on a resolution to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal, officially the reason Stormont collapsed.
The RHI inquiry is due to report in April. Its chairman, Patrick Coghlin, has promised detailed recommendations, delivering a template to rebuild devolution that could meet Sinn Féin’s test of “no return to the status quo”.