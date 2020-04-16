Newton Emerson: How ‘behavioural fatigue’ is shaping Covid-19 response

Lifting lockdowns will be contentious. What role should behavioural science play?

Newton Emerson

A policewoman speaks to sunbathers in Greenwich Park in London. No model foresaw that England’s 39 police forces would corrode authority with inconsistent enforcement. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

The UK government did not wait until March 23rd to introduce a lockdown because of some unique aspect of the British character. It waited because of a particular type of scientific advice that now appears disastrously flawed, yet which the UK and everyone else must shortly return to and depend upon more than ever.

That advice is the behavioural science concept of ‘fatigue’, used to assess how long the public will adhere to restrictions.

