Newton Emerson: Hope springs eternal for the Chuckle Sisters

Michelle O’Neill could yet find the prefect counterpart in Arlene Foster

Newton Emerson

Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster shake hands at a rally for journalist Lyra McKee in Derry. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Can Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill ever be the Chuckle Sisters, repeating the Chuckle Brothers act of Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness, their predecessors as DUP leader and Sinn Féin deputy leader?

The consensus is most definitely not. Foster’s tenure is considered a disaster due to fundamental issues with her character and ability. Rumours abound the party will replace her once serious moves commence to restart devolution, with Jeffrey Donaldson MP a likely successor.

