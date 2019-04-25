Can Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill ever be the Chuckle Sisters, repeating the Chuckle Brothers act of Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness, their predecessors as DUP leader and Sinn Féin deputy leader?

The consensus is most definitely not. Foster’s tenure is considered a disaster due to fundamental issues with her character and ability. Rumours abound the party will replace her once serious moves commence to restart devolution, with Jeffrey Donaldson MP a likely successor.