Newton Emerson: Funeral raises questions over how much SF president McDonald is in charge

Stormont has rumbled through its crisis over last week’s IRA funeral and emerged in a more realistic condition.

The warming relationship between DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and her Sinn Féin opposite number Michelle O’Neill is back to frosty formality. Their double act had been the defining novelty of the newly restored Executive. They sustained their show of civility for three months, to evident public approval, even if there was cynicism about its true depth. Its loss is a pity but it was never going to survive any serious bump in the road and there is always the prospect it can be rebuilt on a more plausible footing.