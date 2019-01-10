Newton Emerson: Former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín seems to be finding a niche

An implausible bolt from the blue, former Sinn Féin TD seems to be finding own niche

Newton Emerson

Peadar Tóibín has said that while his new party will be ‘100% pro-life’, it is discussing free votes on a range of abortion issues. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Peadar Tóibín has said that while his new party will be ‘100% pro-life’, it is discussing free votes on a range of abortion issues. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Peadar Tóibín’s as-yet unnamed political party is suddenly filling a gap that should belong to the SDLP-Fianna Fáil merger.

It is fair to say this development is unexpected.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.