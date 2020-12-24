Newton Emerson: English Channel disruption is the future
The question for Ireland is whether its lorries and ferries will be waved through the barricades
France and Britain reopened cross-Channel travel on Wednesday after a 48-hour ban to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant but London has warned it could take days for thousands of trucks blocked around Dover (pictured) to get moving. Photograph: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images
Opinion is divided on whether there is a Brexit connection to this week’s closure of French ports.
The UK government says it was purely Covid-related. Newspapers report unofficial briefings to the contrary. Whether London or Paris are fully explaining themselves is beside the point. English Channel disruption is the future, with Brexit a context if not always a reason, as has long been predicted.