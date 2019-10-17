Newton Emerson: DUP’s bizarre aloofness towards its voters threatens Brexit efforts
The party has laid no groundwork to brace its voters for inevitable compromise
The DUP has a culture where decisions are decreed from the top with no serious consultation inside the party, let alone beyond it. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire
On the day of the 1994 IRA ceasefire, Sinn Féin organised a victory parade along the Falls Road in Belfast. There was much public cynicism about this obvious spin but republicans still knew the importance of getting their cynicism in first.
Prior to the ceasefire, Sinn Féin and IRA leaders spent months discussing the political way ahead with their base, suffering damaging defections along the way.