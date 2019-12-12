Newton Emerson: DUP has a right to seek Westminster influence

SDLP MPs could conceivably be asked to help Labour into Downing Street

Newton Emerson

DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photograph: Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry/PA Wire

DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photograph: Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry/PA Wire

The sudden rush to resurrect Stormont is partly driven by the end of the DUP’s influence at Westminster, leaving behind an unaddressed question: why should the DUP not have influence at Westminster?

If your answer is because they made a mess of it, that is for the electorate to judge.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.