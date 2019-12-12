Newton Emerson: DUP has a right to seek Westminster influence
SDLP MPs could conceivably be asked to help Labour into Downing Street
DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photograph: Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry/PA Wire
The sudden rush to resurrect Stormont is partly driven by the end of the DUP’s influence at Westminster, leaving behind an unaddressed question: why should the DUP not have influence at Westminster?
If your answer is because they made a mess of it, that is for the electorate to judge.