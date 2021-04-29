Newton Emerson: DUP could prove its most destructive having cornered itself
Foster departing deeply conflicted party as she announces decision to step down
Arlene Foster, who on Wednesday announced her decision to step down as Northern Ireland’s First Minister and DUP leader, outside Stormont in Belfast last week. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Last month, a remarkable set of minutes was leaked to the Belfast News Letter from the DUP’s South Antrim constituency association.
It revealed a party in despair, with elected representatives at all levels calling for “drastic change”.