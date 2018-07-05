At last, the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference is to be convened.

Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, announced it will meet in London on July 25th after a still-unexplained hiatus of 11 years.

#break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break