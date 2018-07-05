Newton Emerson: Dublin, London are circling each other in confusion and mistrust
Underused intergovernmental forum can help address Stormont’s deadlocked issues
Tánaiste Simon Coveney: positively and expansively infers the meeting can help London and Dublin work together to restore devolution. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
At last, the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference is to be convened.
Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, announced it will meet in London on July 25th after a still-unexplained hiatus of 11 years.