Newton Emerson: Dublin drawn into Brexit ‘do or die’ rhetoric
Enough on the table for common position on departure without anyone losing face
At the MacGill summer school, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said moderate unionists would look at rising British nationalism and consider a united Ireland. Photograph: Michael McHugh/PA Wire
It is just three weeks since calm voices pointed to a Plan B Brexit.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in the event of no deal, Ireland was considering agrifood checks at ports around the whole island to avoid a hard border.