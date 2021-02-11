Newton Emerson: Cross-Border finger-pointing is pointless
Opinion: We have come full circle on the Covid-19 politics of partition
Garda stop vehicles at a checkpoint at the Border between Emyvale and Aughnacloy. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Fianna Fáil Senator Robbie Gallagher has called on the authorities in Northern Ireland to fine people making non-essential journeys across the Border, mirroring rules enforced from this week in the Republic.
The Senator, a former Garda officer and Monaghan county councillor, says it is “deeply disappointing, frustrating and irritating that . . . we still seem to be falling short of an all-island approach”.