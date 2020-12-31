Newton Emerson: Covid means North has to relearn dangers of having too much money

US diplomat Martha Pope ahead of her time with observations on excess funding in 1997

Newton Emerson

Fountain Street in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which is under a six-week lockdown. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fountain Street in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which is under a six-week lockdown. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Of all the stories from this week’s release of state papers, one stands out fresh across the decades.

In 1997, US diplomat Martha Pope, the senior aide to peace talks chair senator George Mitchell, said Northern Ireland was “awash with money” for special interest groups and community organisations and suggested this was why many did not want to change the “status quo”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.