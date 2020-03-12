Newton Emerson: ‘Cash for ash’ inquiry report priced into Stormont already
New-found politeness in politics could be RHI report’s main achievement
Northern Ireland’s First Minister, and leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster cancelled her trip to the United States for St Patrick’s Day, as did Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
The report of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry will be published tomorrow, one month short of three years after the inquiry’s first public meeting.
There has been disquiet in Northern Ireland at the exact timing of the report’s release, on a Friday before a holiday weekend, with DUP leader Arlene Foster scheduled to be in the United States alongside Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill. This looks like a classic civil service ploy to bury bad news, as many journalists and some politicians have noted.