The report of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry will be published tomorrow, one month short of three years after the inquiry’s first public meeting.

There has been disquiet in Northern Ireland at the exact timing of the report’s release, on a Friday before a holiday weekend, with DUP leader Arlene Foster scheduled to be in the United States alongside Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill. This looks like a classic civil service ploy to bury bad news, as many journalists and some politicians have noted.