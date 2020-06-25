Newton Emerson: Capitalising on our capital cities’ unique relationship
Forget well-meaning waffle, could the North and South administrations actually work together?
Having two cities in separate jurisdictions creates problems and opportunities for business. Photograph: iStock
Dublin and Belfast are Europe’s third- and ninth-ranked “tech cities of the future”, according to an annual survey published in last week’s Financial Times.
Conducted by the paper’s foreign investment intelligence division, it judged 76 European cities by five categories: economic potential; innovation and attractiveness; foreign investment performance; cost effectiveness; and start-up environment.