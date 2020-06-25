Newton Emerson: Capitalising on our capital cities’ unique relationship

Forget well-meaning waffle, could the North and South administrations actually work together?

Newton Emerson

Having two cities in separate jurisdictions creates problems and opportunities for business. Photograph: iStock

Having two cities in separate jurisdictions creates problems and opportunities for business. Photograph: iStock

Dublin and Belfast are Europe’s third- and ninth-ranked “tech cities of the future”, according to an annual survey published in last week’s Financial Times.

Conducted by the paper’s foreign investment intelligence division, it judged 76 European cities by five categories: economic potential; innovation and attractiveness; foreign investment performance; cost effectiveness; and start-up environment.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.