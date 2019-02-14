Yards from the finishing line, the DUP’s Brexit hardball has gone flat. Even the party’s harshest critics must concede it has had a good run, at least within its own stated terms. The unionist tail has wagged the Westminster dog for a year and a half without the British government or any significant faction of the Conservative Party openly turning against it.

Nor has British public opinion spurned the union or unionism beyond the vocal minority which has always been so inclined.