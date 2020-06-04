Newton Emerson: Brussels playing games with Irish sea border
Hard line on checks at odds with EU commitment to peace process
In practice, almost every grocery item arriving into Northern Ireland from Britain is in the care of a handful of high-street names and is routed through one of just half a dozen warehouses.
Four-fifths of all grocery spending in Northern Ireland takes place in just three supermarket chains: Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda.
Tesco and Asda have one distribution centre each in the region: Tesco in the Belfast Harbour Estate and Asda by the Port of Larne.