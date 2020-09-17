Newton Emerson: Brussels is threatening the North's food supply

Both the EU and UK are cynically using Northern Ireland as a bargaining chip

Newton Emerson

Boris Johnson claims the European Commission has threatened a ‘food blockade’ of Northern Ireland, which is clearly incorrect in the sense of physically preventing goods arriving from Britain. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/AFP via Getty Images

Blockade is a strong word.

Boris Johnson claims the European Commission has threatened a “food blockade” of Northern Ireland, which is clearly incorrect in the sense of physically preventing goods arriving from Britain. The European Union does not have a navy and its request for a Belfast base for its customs inspectors has been turned down.

