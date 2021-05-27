Newton Emerson: Brussels’ demands on NI protocol don’t make the impossible possible
Separate issues of smuggling and food safety being muddied by both sides
Goods arriving into Northern Ireland at Larne. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
On December 8th last year, the European Union and the UK reached agreement in principle to manage the Northern Ireland protocol on an “at risk” basis.
Instead of applying the full set of sea border requirements to all goods entering the North from Britain and beyond, goods would be assessed for their likelihood of leaking onward into the EU single market.