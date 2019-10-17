Newton Emerson: Brexit and the DUP’s bizarre aloofness towards its voters

The party has laid no groundwork to brace its voters for inevitable compromise

Newton Emerson

The DUP has a culture where decisions are decreed from the top with no serious consultation inside the party, let alone beyond it. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

The DUP has a culture where decisions are decreed from the top with no serious consultation inside the party, let alone beyond it. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

On the day of the 1994 IRA ceasefire, Sinn Féin organised a victory parade along the Falls Road in Belfast. There was much public cynicism about this obvious spin but republicans still knew the importance of getting their cynicism in first.

Prior to the ceasefire, Sinn Féin and IRA leaders spent months discussing the political way ahead with their base, suffering damaging defections along the way.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.