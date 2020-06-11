Newton Emerson: Belfast fails to cook up a statue row

None of the city’s handful of landmark statues is now thought worth fighting over

Newton Emerson

The statue of Edward Carson outside Stormont. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The statue of Edward Carson outside Stormont. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

It is surprising that the new mood of iconoclasm has not alighted upon Belfast’s statue of Dr Henry Cooke.

A 19th-century Presbyterian clergyman, Cooke had nothing to do with slavery – but that has not stopped Northern Ireland making the present moment about itself, as usual. The statue of Edward Carson outside Stormont has been much mentioned online, as have two statues of Queen Victoria, although due to her reign coinciding with famine, not empire.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.