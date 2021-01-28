Newton Emerson: Bad faith is testing Brexit’s house of cards

British officials have been speaking anonymously to the Politico website about setting up what one called “the batsh*t House of Cards bureaucracy” of the Brexit deal.

There is some public awareness of the technical and ministerial committees involved, although less awareness that there are 32 of them across three interlocking strands: the withdrawal agreement; the Northern Ireland protocol; and the trade and cooperation agreement. Few people realise there will also be democratic and civic institutions: a Parliamentary Partnership Assembly of MPs and MEPs and a civil society forum that may include representatives of business, trade unions and campaign groups.