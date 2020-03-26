Newton Emerson: Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill are a credible double act
There is unprecedented public appetite for leadership of First and Deputy First Minister
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at the Stormont daily press update to the Covid-19 crisis on Monday. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye/PA
Cometh the hour, cometh the women.
After last week’s disagreement over school closures in the North, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have established a double act that already feels like a political institution. Even in these dark hours there is comedy in both having to appear together two metres apart. It lends visual credibility to a partnership that might otherwise still look forced.