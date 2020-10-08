Newton Emerson: America’s real role in peace process has been leaning on Sinn Féin

Any reversal of US policy due to Brexit should be handled with care

Newton Emerson

Philadelphia Democratic congressman Brendan Boyle: Tweet about Belfast Agreement caused much head-scratching as the United States is not a signatory to the 1998 peace deal, nor is it referenced in the text in any way. Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Philadelphia Democratic congressman Brendan Boyle: Tweet about Belfast Agreement caused much head-scratching as the United States is not a signatory to the 1998 peace deal, nor is it referenced in the text in any way. Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty Images

America’s role in the peace process is often misunderstood, including it seems by Philadelphia Democrat congressman Brendan Boyle, who last week tweeted: “The United States is, by law, a guarantor of the Good Friday agreement. We will not stand idly by and watch it weakened or destroyed.”

Boyle is a member of the committee that must approve any post-Brexit UK trade deal, so he could be a significant person in our future.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.