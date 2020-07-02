Newton Emerson: A unionist-free Seanad? Nobody minds really
Government’s omission is merely an understandable outworking of politics
It is unfortunate that a role was never found for Ian Marshall at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg
Former senator Ian Marshall says “the entire unionist community feels let down and left behind” by the new government’s failure to nominate a unionist to the Seanad.
As someone with exactly the same mandate as Marshall to speak for the entire unionist community, I feel this may be overstated.