Newton Emerson: A unionist-free Seanad? Nobody minds really

Government’s omission is merely an understandable outworking of politics

Newton Emerson

It is unfortunate that a role was never found for Ian Marshall at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg

It is unfortunate that a role was never found for Ian Marshall at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg

Former senator Ian Marshall says “the entire unionist community feels let down and left behind” by the new government’s failure to nominate a unionist to the Seanad.

As someone with exactly the same mandate as Marshall to speak for the entire unionist community, I feel this may be overstated.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.