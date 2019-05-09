Newton Emerson: A proper Stormont talks process at last
Talks structure raises prospect that DUP and Sinn Féin red lines could be blurred
Sinn Féin’s Northern leader Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Arlene Foster at the Conservative Party conference in late 2017. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
So little hope had been placed in Stormont talks that the publication of their format this week was a startling surprise.
The format points to a serious, structured endeavour, at least compared with previous efforts since devolution collapsed 2½ years ago.