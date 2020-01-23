Michael Noonan: FF is insulting the intelligence of those who suffered in the crash

The last FF-led government was the worst administration in Irish history

Michael Noonan

‘When I hear Micheál Martin blaming a global economic collapse for what went wrong in Ireland, I recoil at the attempt to portray Fianna Fáil as the most innocent bystanders in history.’ Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Fianna Fáil catch-cry, when the party looks back to the economic crash, is: “We all partied.” Looking back, however, it is much more honest to say: “We all suffered.”

No matter how much rewriting of the past is attempted, the last Fianna Fáil-led government was the worst government in Irish history. It brought the country to the brink of disaster and bankruptcy, unemployment reached record levels, forced emigration resumed, we were forced into a humiliating bailout and we lost our economic sovereignty.

