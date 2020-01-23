The Fianna Fáil catch-cry, when the party looks back to the economic crash, is: “We all partied.” Looking back, however, it is much more honest to say: “We all suffered.”

No matter how much rewriting of the past is attempted, the last Fianna Fáil-led government was the worst government in Irish history. It brought the country to the brink of disaster and bankruptcy, unemployment reached record levels, forced emigration resumed, we were forced into a humiliating bailout and we lost our economic sovereignty.